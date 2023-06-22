The Miami Marlins (42-33) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Blue Jays, and the Pirates a series loss to the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (3-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (8-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.62 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins' Garrett (3-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.88, a 5.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.220.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Garrett has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (8-3) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.

Keller has collected nine quality starts this season.

Keller will try to continue a 15-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 28th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.