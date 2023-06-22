Marlins vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 22
The Miami Marlins (42-33) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Blue Jays, and the Pirates a series loss to the Cubs.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (3-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (8-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.
Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.62 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- The Marlins' Garrett (3-2) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.88, a 5.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.220.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Garrett has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- Keller (8-3) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
- Keller has collected nine quality starts this season.
- Keller will try to continue a 15-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 28th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh.
