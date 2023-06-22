Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .250 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 27 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 8.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (27.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (29.8%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 26 .290 AVG .221 .353 OBP .261 .355 SLG .349 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 6/6 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

