Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .250 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 27 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 8.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (27.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (29.8%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|.290
|AVG
|.221
|.353
|OBP
|.261
|.355
|SLG
|.349
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|6/6
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 73 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.152), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
