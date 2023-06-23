Bryan De La Cruz -- .163 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (17.1%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (32.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .318 AVG .234 .353 OBP .295 .473 SLG .369 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 22 RBI 20 36/8 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings