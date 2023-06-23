Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .163 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (17.1%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (32.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.318
|AVG
|.234
|.353
|OBP
|.295
|.473
|SLG
|.369
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|20
|36/8
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.30, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .298 batting average against him.
