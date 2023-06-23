At +2500 as of July 2, the Miami Dolphins aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th defensively with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 on the road.

Miami picked up seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Jalen Ramsey amassed four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +5000 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +5000 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +5000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +6600 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +6600 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1400 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

