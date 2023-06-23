Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .238 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), with multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-run games (5.5%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.265
|AVG
|.212
|.286
|OBP
|.259
|.422
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|30/2
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.
