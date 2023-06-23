The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Pirates.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .238 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), with multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-run games (5.5%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .265 AVG .212 .286 OBP .259 .422 SLG .413 9 XBH 9 3 HR 6 16 RBI 17 30/2 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings