The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .165 with six doubles and 13 walks.

In 16 of 36 games this season, Stallings has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 36 games this season.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .172 AVG .156 .258 OBP .278 .207 SLG .244 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings