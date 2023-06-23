Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .165 with six doubles and 13 walks.
- In 16 of 36 games this season, Stallings has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 36 games this season.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.172
|AVG
|.156
|.258
|OBP
|.278
|.207
|SLG
|.244
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.30 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.
