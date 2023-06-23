The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .252 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Wendle enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.

In 62.2% of his 37 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .279 AVG .220 .308 OBP .291 .377 SLG .380 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 16/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

