Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .252 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Wendle enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.
- In 62.2% of his 37 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.279
|AVG
|.220
|.308
|OBP
|.291
|.377
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|16/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
