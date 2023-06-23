Jon Berti -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .278 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 39 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in two of 60 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 16.7% of his games this year, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0%.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .295 AVG .265 .323 OBP .320 .352 SLG .350 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings