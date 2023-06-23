Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .278 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 39 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 60 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0%.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.295
|AVG
|.265
|.323
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.350
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.30 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
