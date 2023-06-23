Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 66 hits, batting .252 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%) Soler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (25.0%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven home a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (33 of 72), with two or more runs eight times (11.1%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .213 AVG .289 .289 OBP .407 .457 SLG .615 15 XBH 18 8 HR 13 19 RBI 26 35/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

