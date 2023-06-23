Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 66 hits, batting .252 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%) Soler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (25.0%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven home a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (33 of 72), with two or more runs eight times (11.1%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.213
|AVG
|.289
|.289
|OBP
|.407
|.457
|SLG
|.615
|15
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|26
|35/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
