The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .483.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last outings.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 57 of 70 games this year (81.4%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (44.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 70 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 32.9% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .428 AVG .364 .460 OBP .434 .493 SLG .473 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 21 RBI 14 4/9 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings