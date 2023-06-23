Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .483.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last outings.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 57 of 70 games this year (81.4%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (44.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 70 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.428
|AVG
|.364
|.460
|OBP
|.434
|.493
|SLG
|.473
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|14
|4/9
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 74 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Ortiz (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.