Friday's contest between the Miami Marlins (43-33) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for the Marlins and Luis Ortiz (1-3) for the Pirates.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

Miami is 4-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 65.5% chance to win.

Miami has scored 309 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule