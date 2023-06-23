Marlins vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest between the Miami Marlins (43-33) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.
The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for the Marlins and Luis Ortiz (1-3) for the Pirates.
Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.
- Miami is 4-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Miami has scored 309 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Nationals
|W 4-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Patrick Corbin
|June 19
|Blue Jays
|W 11-0
|Bryan Hoeing vs José Berríos
|June 20
|Blue Jays
|L 2-0
|Eury Pérez vs Yusei Kikuchi
|June 21
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kevin Gausman
|June 22
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller
|June 23
|Pirates
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Luis Ortiz
|June 24
|Pirates
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Osvaldo Bido
|June 25
|Pirates
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|June 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 28
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs TBA
|June 29
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brayan Bello
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.