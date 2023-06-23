The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Marlins are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+140). The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins are 21-10 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 67.7% of those games).

Miami has gone 10-1 (winning 90.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Miami has played in 75 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-36-4).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-15 20-18 19-16 23-17 33-23 9-10

