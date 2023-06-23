Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in baseball with 70 total home runs.

Miami ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .395.

The Marlins' .260 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Miami has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (309 total runs).

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Marlins' 8.1 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Luzardo has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Luzardo heads into the game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Nationals W 4-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays W 11-0 Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays L 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett - 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.