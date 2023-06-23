Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (43-33) on Friday, June 23, when they take on Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 4.09 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Marlins and Pirates game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 21 (67.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Marlins have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 0-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Jon Berti 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+160) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.