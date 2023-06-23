As play in the Viking International Eastbourne approaches an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Mikael Ymer versus Mackenzie McDonald. Ymer has +800 odds to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Ymer at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Court Surface: Grass

Ymer's Next Match

Ymer will meet McDonald in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 AM ET, after defeating Liam Broady in the previous round 6-2, 6-4.

Ymer Stats

Ymer beat Broady 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

The 24-year-old Ymer is 27-24 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament title.

Ymer is 0-3 on grass over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Ymer has played 51 matches and 24.0 games per match.

On grass, Ymer has played three matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 32.3 games per match while winning 43.3% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Ymer has been victorious in 27.7% of his return games and 71.0% of his service games.

Ymer has claimed 72.9% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 14.3% of his return games.

