Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Pirates
|Marlins vs Pirates Odds
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .243 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Fortes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (27.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.273
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.261
|.333
|SLG
|.349
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|7/6
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.