Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .243 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Fortes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (27.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .273 AVG .221 .333 OBP .261 .333 SLG .349 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 7/6 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings