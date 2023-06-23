Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .243 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Fortes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this season (27.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 26
.273 AVG .221
.333 OBP .261
.333 SLG .349
2 XBH 5
1 HR 3
8 RBI 7
7/6 K/BB 25/5
2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
  • Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
