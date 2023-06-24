On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (batting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .275 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), with more than one hit 19 times (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 32.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .318 AVG .234 .357 OBP .295 .470 SLG .369 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 22 RBI 20 37/9 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings