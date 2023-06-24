The Miami Dolphins have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

A total of eight Dolphins games last season went over the point total.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins had a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 on the road last year.

Miami won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Ramsey delivered 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +12500 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

