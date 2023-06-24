The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks while hitting .239.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (36 of 56), with multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (17.9%).

In 26.8% of his games this year (15 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .267 AVG .212 .294 OBP .259 .419 SLG .413 9 XBH 9 3 HR 6 16 RBI 17 31/3 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

