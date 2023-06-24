Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks while hitting .239.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (36 of 56), with multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (17.9%).
- In 26.8% of his games this year (15 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.267
|AVG
|.212
|.294
|OBP
|.259
|.419
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|31/3
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
