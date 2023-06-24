The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks while hitting .239.
  • Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (36 of 56), with multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).
  • In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Cooper has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (17.9%).
  • In 26.8% of his games this year (15 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 29
.267 AVG .212
.294 OBP .259
.419 SLG .413
9 XBH 9
3 HR 6
16 RBI 17
31/3 K/BB 38/7
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
  • Bido (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
