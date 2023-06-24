On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSFL

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .165 with six doubles and 13 walks.

Stallings has had a base hit in 16 of 36 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 36 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .172 AVG .156 .258 OBP .278 .207 SLG .244 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings