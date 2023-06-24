Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .165 with six doubles and 13 walks.
- Stallings has had a base hit in 16 of 36 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 36 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.172
|AVG
|.156
|.258
|OBP
|.278
|.207
|SLG
|.244
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will look to Bido (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
