Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Pirates
|Marlins vs Pirates Odds
|Marlins vs Pirates Prediction
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .243 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Wendle has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits four times (10.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.262
|AVG
|.220
|.290
|OBP
|.291
|.354
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.