The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .243 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Wendle has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits four times (10.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .262 AVG .220 .290 OBP .291 .354 SLG .380 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings