Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .274 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti has had a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has an RBI in 10 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 31.1% of his games this season (19 of 61), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.265
|.320
|OBP
|.320
|.341
|SLG
|.350
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
