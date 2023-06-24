The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .274 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti has had a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Berti has an RBI in 10 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 31.1% of his games this season (19 of 61), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .286 AVG .265 .320 OBP .320 .341 SLG .350 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings