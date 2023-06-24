Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (67) this season while batting .252 with 33 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 93rd in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (20.5%).
- In 24.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 73 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.214
|AVG
|.289
|.288
|OBP
|.407
|.450
|SLG
|.615
|15
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|26
|35/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 74 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Bido (0-1) pitches for the Pirates to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
