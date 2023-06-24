The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (67) this season while batting .252 with 33 extra-base hits.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Soler has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (20.5%).

In 24.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.2% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 of 73 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .214 AVG .289 .288 OBP .407 .450 SLG .615 15 XBH 18 8 HR 13 19 RBI 26 35/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

