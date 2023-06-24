Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 3-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Pirates
|Marlins vs Pirates Odds
|Marlins vs Pirates Prediction
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .452, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .571 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 81.7% of his games this year (58 of 71), with at least two hits 32 times (45.1%).
- In 71 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 23 games this year (32.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.437
|AVG
|.364
|.468
|OBP
|.434
|.500
|SLG
|.473
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|14
|4/9
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Bido (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.