On Saturday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 3-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Osvaldo Bido

BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .452, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Arraez is batting .571 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 81.7% of his games this year (58 of 71), with at least two hits 32 times (45.1%).

In 71 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Arraez has had an RBI in 23 games this year (32.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .437 AVG .364 .468 OBP .434 .500 SLG .473 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 21 RBI 14 4/9 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

