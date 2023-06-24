Saturday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (43-34) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Marlins will give the nod to Bryan Hoeing (1-1) against the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 3, Pirates 2.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 21, or 65.6%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami is 10-2 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 310 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule