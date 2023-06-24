Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Marlins (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Marlins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have gone 21-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Miami has a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 62.3% chance to win.

Miami has had an over/under set by bookmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-37-4).

The Marlins are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-16 20-18 19-16 23-18 33-24 9-10

