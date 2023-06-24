The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Andrew McCutchen -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in baseball with 70 total home runs.

Miami's .393 slugging percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Marlins' .260 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Miami has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (310 total runs).

The Marlins are 15th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.1 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Miami has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Hoeing (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went four scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Blue Jays W 11-0 Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays L 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates L 3-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett - 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves - Away Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster

