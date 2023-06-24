Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (43-34) will host Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, June 24, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+140). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 21, or 65.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Marlins have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 6-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th

