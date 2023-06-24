Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Pirates on June 24, 2023
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez, Andrew McCutchen and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 109 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .402/.452/.487 on the year.
- Arraez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .429 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 19
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .252/.351/.534 so far this season.
- Soler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
McCutchen Stats
- McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 44 walks and 24 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .260/.381/.416 slash line so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.292/.401 so far this year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
