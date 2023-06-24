The Miami Marlins (43-34) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing (1-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.300.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (0-1) takes the mound first for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over his two games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .231 against him. He has a 3.60 ERA and averages 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Bido is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Bido will try to pick up his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

