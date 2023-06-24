The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Min Woo Lee as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Lee at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Min Woo Lee Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Lee has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Lee has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Lee will try to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 19 -4 279 0 6 1 2 $1.9M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

Lee will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,322 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

He finished in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Lee shot better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Lee recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Lee carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Lee had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that most recent tournament, Lee had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Lee finished the U.S. Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Lee bettered the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Lee Odds to Win: +5500

