The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .259 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Gurriel has recorded a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this season.
  • In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 26
.192 AVG .313
.247 OBP .368
.269 SLG .469
5 XBH 7
0 HR 3
3 RBI 11
11/5 K/BB 12/9
1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will send Bido (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
