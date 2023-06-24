Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .259 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this season.
- In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.192
|AVG
|.313
|.247
|OBP
|.368
|.269
|SLG
|.469
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|11
|11/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (74 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Bido (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
