The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .259 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this season.

In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .192 AVG .313 .247 OBP .368 .269 SLG .469 5 XBH 7 0 HR 3 3 RBI 11 11/5 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 3

