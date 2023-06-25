On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Pirates.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .273.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 47 of 72 games this year (65.3%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .314 AVG .234 .351 OBP .295 .467 SLG .369 13 XBH 11 4 HR 4 22 RBI 20 38/9 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings