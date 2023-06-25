Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Pirates.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 47 of 72 games this year (65.3%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.314
|AVG
|.234
|.351
|OBP
|.295
|.467
|SLG
|.369
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|20
|38/9
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.30), 60th in WHIP (1.420), and 41st in K/9 (8.2).
