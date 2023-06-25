As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2000.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Dolphins posted a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 on the road last season.

Miami got seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Ramsey delivered 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +12500 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

