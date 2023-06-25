Elena Rybakina 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Elena Rybakina begins Wimbledon after her Bett1open came to a close with a loss to Donna Vekic in the round of 16. Rybakina's first opponent is Shelby Rogers (in the round of 128). Rybakina has the second-best odds to win (+550) at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Rybakina at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Rybakina's Next Match
In her opening match at Wimbledon, Rybakina will play Rogers on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Rybakina currently has odds of -900 to win her next contest versus Rogers. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +550
- US Open odds to win: +800
Rybakina Stats
- Rybakina is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at Bett1open, to No. 23-ranked Vekic, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.
- Rybakina has won three of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 43-16.
- Rybakina is 6-1 on grass over the past year, with one tournament win.
- In her 59 matches over the past year, across all court types, Rybakina has averaged 21.3 games.
- Rybakina, over the past year, has played seven matches on grass, and 23.7 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Rybakina has been victorious in 32.9% of her return games and 79.1% of her service games.
- Rybakina has claimed 85.5% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 30.1% of her return games.
