Garrett Cooper -- hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .239.

Cooper is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Cooper has recorded a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has homered in nine games this season (15.8%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has an RBI in 20 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .266 AVG .212 .298 OBP .259 .413 SLG .413 9 XBH 9 3 HR 6 16 RBI 17 32/4 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

