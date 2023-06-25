Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .239.
- Cooper is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Cooper has recorded a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (15.8%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has an RBI in 20 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.266
|AVG
|.212
|.298
|OBP
|.259
|.413
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|32/4
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 47th, 1.420 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
