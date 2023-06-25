On Sunday, Joey Wendle (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .250.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 24 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .271 AVG .220 .297 OBP .291 .357 SLG .380 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings