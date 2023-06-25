Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Wendle (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .250.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 24 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.297
|OBP
|.291
|.357
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-7) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.30), 60th in WHIP (1.420), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
