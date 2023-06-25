Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jon Berti (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .277 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 64.5% of his games this season (40 of 62), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.7% of his games this season, Berti has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.292
|AVG
|.265
|.324
|OBP
|.320
|.344
|SLG
|.350
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 47th, 1.420 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st.
