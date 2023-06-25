On Sunday, Jon Berti (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .277 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 64.5% of his games this season (40 of 62), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 17.7% of his games this season, Berti has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .292 AVG .265 .324 OBP .320 .344 SLG .350 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings