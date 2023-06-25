Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jorge Soler (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Pirates
|Marlins vs Pirates Odds
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 67 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .248 with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 11th in slugging.
- In 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%) Soler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.3%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has an RBI in 25 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (44.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.207
|AVG
|.289
|.280
|OBP
|.407
|.437
|SLG
|.615
|15
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|26
|35/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.30), 60th in WHIP (1.420), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.