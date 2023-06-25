On Sunday, Jorge Soler (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 67 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .248 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 11th in slugging.

In 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%) Soler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.3%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has an RBI in 25 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (44.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .207 AVG .289 .280 OBP .407 .437 SLG .615 15 XBH 18 8 HR 13 19 RBI 26 35/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings