On Sunday, Luis Arraez (batting .463 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .950, fueled by an OBP of .454 to go with a slugging percentage of .496. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 59 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has hit a long ball in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 29 of 72 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .434 AVG .364 .472 OBP .434 .517 SLG .473 10 XBH 9 1 HR 2 23 RBI 14 4/11 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings