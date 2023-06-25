Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Arraez (batting .463 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .950, fueled by an OBP of .454 to go with a slugging percentage of .496. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 59 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 29 of 72 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.434
|AVG
|.364
|.472
|OBP
|.434
|.517
|SLG
|.473
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|14
|4/11
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.30), 60th in WHIP (1.420), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
