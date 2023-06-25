Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (44-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (4-1, 1.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-7, 4.30 ERA).

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 33 times and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 7-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 314 (four per game).

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).

