The Miami Marlins versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Luis Arraez and Andrew McCutchen.

The favored Marlins have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +145. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins are 22-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Miami has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-38-4).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-16 20-18 20-16 23-18 34-24 9-10

