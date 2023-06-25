Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 25th in MLB play with 71 total home runs.

Miami's .393 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Marlins have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.260).

Miami ranks 23rd in runs scored with 314 (four per game).

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

Marlins batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Miami has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez (4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.

Perez is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Perez will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Blue Jays L 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates L 3-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett - 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves - Away Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 7/1/2023 Braves - Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.