On Sunday, June 25, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (44-34) host Andrew McCutchen's Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.54 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-7, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

Miami has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have won in 23, or 40.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.