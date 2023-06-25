The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Arraez, Andrew McCutchen and others in this game.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 110 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .401/.454/.496 so far this season.

Arraez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .248/.346/.526 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has nine doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.392/.430 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 17 doubles, six home runs, 33 walks and 37 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .229/.316/.369 slash line on the year.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

