Marlins vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
The Miami Marlins (44-34) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (4-1, 1.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-7, 4.30 ERA).
Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.54 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-7, 4.30 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 20-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 1.54, a 3.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Perez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
- Oviedo is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Oviedo will try to pick up his 12th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.30), 60th in WHIP (1.420), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
