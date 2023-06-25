The Miami Marlins (44-34) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (4-1, 1.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-7, 4.30 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.54 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-7, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 20-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 1.54, a 3.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.

Oviedo is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Oviedo will try to pick up his 12th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.30), 60th in WHIP (1.420), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.