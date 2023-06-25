Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .480 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .237 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Fortes has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this year (26.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 14 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 26
.257 AVG .221
.316 OBP .261
.314 SLG .349
2 XBH 5
1 HR 3
8 RBI 7
8/6 K/BB 25/5
2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 75 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Pirates are sending Oviedo (3-7) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 47th, 1.420 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.