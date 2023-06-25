Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .480 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Pirates.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .237 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (26.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.257
|AVG
|.221
|.316
|OBP
|.261
|.314
|SLG
|.349
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|8/6
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 75 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (3-7) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 47th, 1.420 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
