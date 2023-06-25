Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .480 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .237 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (26.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .257 AVG .221 .316 OBP .261 .314 SLG .349 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 8/6 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings