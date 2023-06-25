Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .264 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this year (29 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 15 games this year.
- In 16 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.207
|AVG
|.313
|.256
|OBP
|.368
|.293
|SLG
|.469
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|11
|11/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.30), 60th in WHIP (1.420), and 41st in K/9 (8.2).
