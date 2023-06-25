On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .264 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this year (29 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 15 games this year.

In 16 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .207 AVG .313 .256 OBP .368 .293 SLG .469 6 XBH 7 0 HR 3 4 RBI 11 11/5 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 3

