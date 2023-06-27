Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .280 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 48 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (34.2%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .326 AVG .234 .362 OBP .295 .482 SLG .369 14 XBH 11 4 HR 4 22 RBI 20 39/9 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings