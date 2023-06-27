Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .280 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 48 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (34.2%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.326
|AVG
|.234
|.362
|OBP
|.295
|.482
|SLG
|.369
|14
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|20
|39/9
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Whitlock (4-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
