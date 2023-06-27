Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .244 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Cooper enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has an RBI in 20 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (25.9%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.274
|AVG
|.212
|.305
|OBP
|.259
|.416
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|32/4
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Whitlock (4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
