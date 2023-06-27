The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .244 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Cooper enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has an RBI in 20 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (25.9%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .274 AVG .212 .305 OBP .259 .416 SLG .413 9 XBH 9 3 HR 6 16 RBI 17 32/4 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

